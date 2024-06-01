Luckily, there are an abundance of online sites that promote jobs in all sorts of sectors.

If you're looking for jobs with no degree requirements that offer competitive salaries, consider roles that require specific skills and non-degree training.

You may be able to maximise your salary in a job like this by developing your skills in the field and gaining experience in entry-level roles.

Here are 8 of the best jobs that don't require a degree, as per Indeed.

8 high-paying jobs that don't require a degree:

1. Flight attendant

National average salary: £21,657 per year

Primary duties: A flight attendant is a professional who assists passengers and crew members during commercial flights. Their primary responsibilities include serving refreshments and drinks during the flight, selling gifts and duty-free products, checking safety equipment and seat belts and reassuring passengers. This role is a good fit for job seekers who like to travel while earning a salary.

2. Prison officer

National average salary: £26,461 per year

Primary duties: A prison officer is responsible for supervising inmates in prisons and correction centres. They monitor the welfare and behaviour of inmates in addition to patrolling the facility and managing the entry and discharge of prisoners daily.

This job involves staying calm under pressure and working alongside people who present challenging and sometimes threatening behaviours.

3. IT technician

National average salary: £24,445 per year

Primary duties: An IT technician is responsible for providing IT support and troubleshooting to customers and staff within an organisation. Their duties include installing, configuring and maintaining software and IT applications for clients, diagnosing and repairing software and hardware issues, replacing damaged computer and network components and installing basic security software such as firewalls and antivirus applications.

IT technicians don't require a degree but usually have proven experience working within an IT environment.

4. Recruitment consultant

National average salary: £25,204 per year

Primary duties: A recruitment consultant is a professional working for recruitment agencies to match employers and employees. They source suitable candidates for employers looking to hire new staff and find jobs for job seekers.

Recruitment consultants earn a base salary on top of a commission on the fees they earn for their clients, which means that high-performing recruitment consultants have the potential to earn higher amounts.

5. Estate agent

National average salary: £29,638 per year

Primary duties: An estate agent sells homes, land, and property to residential and commercial buyers.

Their job involves showing properties and land to potential buyers, walking buyers through the property's details and negotiating the best possible price for their clients. Estate agents work for both a base salary and a commission on the properties they sell.

6. Firefighter

National average salary: £28,133 per year

Primary duties: A firefighter is a professional who provides emergency medical services and operates fire engines, hoses and other equipment during fire emergencies. They also conduct medical aid at scenes when necessary.

Firefighters are physically fit and able to work well as part of a team under pressure. They also respond to public emergencies, water rescues, car accidents and chemical spills.

7. Digital marketer

National average salary: £27,135 per year

Primary duties: A digital marketer is a professional who uses the internet to promote and sell goods and services. They use various digital marketing techniques, including SEO, PPC campaigns, content marketing, email marketing and social media advertising.

Digital marketing is a growing industry, and many digital marketers enter this career path without a degree but with knowledge of digital marketing tools and technologies.

8. Police officer

National average salary: £31,122 per year

Primary duties: A police officer is responsible for maintaining law and order and keeping the public safe. Their duties may involve putting themselves in dangerous situations to uphold the law and apprehend criminals.

Some of the most common duties of a police officer include interviewing suspected criminals, responding to emergency call-outs, patrolling neighbourhoods, gathering evidence, writing crime reports and taking witness statements. Police officers are usually physically fit, as they may chase down criminals or go on foot patrols.