The Department for Transport revealed that all speed cameras were to be painted yellow by October 2016.

This should make most of them easier to see, but what about speed cameras on the other side of the road? Well, you might be surprised to know the answer.

Can you get caught speeding on the other side of the road?





In a way, yes.

Many motorists believe that if a speed camera is located on the other side of the road, you can’t get caught speeding. However, this is not strictly true.

Fixed speed cameras can’t usually catch motorists on the other side of the road but mobile police vans or manually operated speed guns most certainly can.

Mobile vans can be parked anywhere, so it’s best to always stick within the limit.

Since the first speed camera was installed in the UK in 1991, drivers have been trying to trick the system and avoid being caught.

You should always drive safely and stay within the speed limit. This protects yourself and your passengers as well as all other road users and pedestrians.

It can also cost you penalty points and a speeding fine; if you are a repeat offender, you can lose your driving license altogether.