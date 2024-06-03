Ya Loukouma, a business specialising in Mediterranean food such as Loukoumades (honey dough balls) in the Newport Indoor Market, has been given top marks in their recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

A spokesperson for Newport's Ya Loukouma, said: "It's amazing our efforts are awarded for such a good and nice project."

The Mediterranean food stall opened on Saturday, March 16 and was given a score of 'Very Good' for their hygienic handling of food.

For the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene, the inspectors from the Food Standards Agency gave the trader a 'Good' rating.

Similarly, the inspectors gave the business a 'Good' rating for their management of food safety, relating to the system / checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

What is the food hygiene rating scheme

The scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards. We run the scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

What the rating covers

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

This includes:

handling of food

how food is stored

how food is prepared

cleanliness of facilities

how food safety is managed

The food hygiene rating scheme does not provide information on the following factors: