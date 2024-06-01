Gwent Police has issued an appeal asking for those who witnessed the crash on Thomas Street in Abertridwr, Caerphilly, a little while after 9.50am on Saturday, June 1, to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report of a collision on Thomas Street, shortly after 9.50am today, Saturday 1 June.

"It involved a black KTM 390 Duke motorbike and a white Ford Kuga.

"The driver and passenger of the motorbike, two men in their 30s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we're asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have CCTV, or dashcam footage, of the area around 9.15am to 10am to get in contact.

"You can do so by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400179486."

The road is still closed, with diversions are in place.

The force thanked motorists and residents for their patience.