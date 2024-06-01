Crimestoppers are offering up to £1000 for information given to them “exclusively and anonymously” on the whereabouts of Liam Wall.

This comes after an affray in Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, at around 5.55pm on Tuesday, May 21.

The charity is offering up to £1,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Liam Wall, 34. (Image: Gwent Police)

Liam Wall, 34, is believed to be able to help with their investigation and is known to have links to the Ebbw Vale and Cardiff areas.

Officers are asking the public not to approach him but to call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online.

A Crimestoppers spokesperson said: "We are independent from the police and we guarantee everyone stays completely anonymous.

"In an emergency, always dial 999."

Those with information on the whereabouts of Liam Wall can also call 101 or DM the police force on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400166460.

The police force has said that information given directly to Gwent Police will not qualify for the rewards, stating: "Only information passed to Crimestoppers using the untraceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via freephone number 0800 555 111 will qualify."