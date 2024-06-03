Councillors Kevin and George Etheridge of Blackwood have lobbied for HSBC bank and Sight Cymru to use the "old solicitors office with the blue post box" as a community hub for all residents.

The councillors said: "We are very pleased that HSBC have accepted the offer to use the office as a hub an ideal location on gravel lane just off the High Street and Bus Station."

The office space is just behind Vodafone on the High Street in Blackwood (Image: Google Maps)

They added that "sight Cymru has also accepted the offer to use the facility here in Blackwood."

The Blackwood Councillors added that they are "putting Blackwood and Surrounding Residents first as we wish to develop the Office as a community hub for all resident."

Councillors Kevin and George Etheridge have also confirmed that they are "in discussion with the Citizens Advice Bureau," which could provide much-needed services for residents in the community.