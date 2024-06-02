According to documents filed with Caerphilly Council, the club has already completed work on redeveloping a small patch of land between the building and its rugby pitch, turning it into a beer garden.

The works involved the “reconfiguration” of an access ramp leading to the clubhouse, plans show.

The club, in Ystrad Mynach, is now seeking retrospective planning permission for the project, which began in June 2023 and was completed three months later.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0361/FULL.

Penallta RFC has separately applied for an updated premises licence for the new area.

The club wants to amend its existing licence to “include the addition of an outside beer garden situated at the rear of the premises, along with two rooms situated inside the clubhouse”.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning the licence application should do so in writing to Caerphilly Council’s licensing section by Tuesday, June 11.