Plusnet, which is part of the BT Group along with EE and Openreach, currently offers mobile and broadband services to millions of customers across the UK.

While there will be no change to Plusnet Broadband, the company's mobile service is closing in June and is set to impact people all over the UK.

Final "take action" warning issued for Plusnet customers as mobile service set to close

Plusnet will be closing its mobile services from June 2024 meaning customers will need to change to a new provider or risk having their account automatically closed and losing all your services along with the opportunity to keep your existing number.

To avoid this, all you have to do is switch providers before 40 days after your cease date.

Customers will receive a message from Plusnet with their cease dates 30 days prior to the closure of their account.

Plusnet explains: "Once your account is ceased you won’t be able to make or receive calls (other than emergency 999 calls) send texts or use your data."

From the cease date customers have 40 days to switch providers.

Plusnet continues: "After 40 days your account will automatically be closed.

"You will lose all of your services and it will not be possible to transfer your mobile number once your account is closed."

Current Plusnet customers are able to switch providers as soon as they like, they don't need to wait until the end of their contract, and they won't be charged a cancellation fee, according to the provider.

For more information you can visit the 'Plusnet Mobile services are closing FAQs' page on the providers website (a link to which can be found above).