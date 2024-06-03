The classic Coca-Cola product usually comes in silver cans, while the standard Coke comes in the iconic red colour.

But Coca-Cola has changed the colour of selected Diet Coke cans to purple for a limited time as part of the Sainsbury's and Nectar promotion which will run throughout June.

How to find a limited edition purple Diet Coke can?





A limited number of purple Diet Coke cans have been hidden in promotional 24x330ml packs of the Coca-Cola beverage in Sainsbury's stores across the UK.

Purple Diet Coke cans are hidden in promotional 24x330ml packs in Sainsbury's stores across the UK now. (Image: Sainsbury's)

There are only 100 purple cans available.

Not only are these cans extremely rare, but whoever finds one will also win 20,000 Nectar points - equivalent to £100.

The promotion is on now and will run until June 18, 2024.

To claim the prize you'll need to retain the purple can, the winner's label on it and proof of purchase.

You also need a Nectar membership to be eligible to claim.

But some shoppers have had other ideas of what to do with the purple Diet Coke can if they find it.

Members of the Facebook group Newfoodsuk said they would take to eBay if they found one of the limited-edition Coca-Cola cans.

One person, commenting on a post about the Diet Coke cans on Newfoodsuk, said: "You’ll make more on eBay selling the can."

While others in the group simply wanted to keep it.

One shopper added: "I just want the purple can tbh."

Another group member, determined to find one of the purple cans, said: "Guess that's (Diet Coke) all we're drinking."

While a third, very excited person commented: "I need a purple coke can !!!!!!"