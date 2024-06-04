The Families for a Ceasefire group, based in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, took to The Blorenge mountain on Saturday, June 1, to create a visual mural with the distinctive flags of Palestine.

A spokesperson for the Families for a Ceasefire group, said: "Our hope is to send a message of solidarity to Palestine, from Wales."

Families for a Ceasefire (Image: Families for a Ceasefire)

Families for a Ceasefire journey up The Blorenge (Image: Families for a Ceasefire)

Families for a Ceasefire journey up The Blorenge (Image: Families for a Ceasefire)

17 members of the Families for a Ceasefire group, both adults and children, headed to The Blorenge.

When asked why, the spokesperson said: "It feels like an important moment with the upcoming general election, the recent ICJ ruling and Israel’s invasion of Rafah.

Families for a Ceasefire journey at The Blorenge (Image: Families for a Ceasefire)

Rolling hills at The Blorenge (Image: Families for a Ceasefire)

Families for a Ceasefire at The Blorenge (Image: Families for a Ceasefire)

"We want to show our support, call for a UK arms embargo and reiterate the need for an immediate ceasefire."

The families spelled out "AM BYTH" on The Blorenge, which translates to "long live" or "forever" in Welsh.

'AM BYTH' in Welsh means forever or long live (Image: Families for a Ceasefire)

Families for a Ceasefire journey at The Blorenge (Image: Families for a Ceasefire)

Watch the video created by the group, below.