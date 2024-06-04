LOCAL families took to a renowned mountain in Abergavenny, to spread what they believe is an important message ahead of the general election.
The Families for a Ceasefire group, based in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, took to The Blorenge mountain on Saturday, June 1, to create a visual mural with the distinctive flags of Palestine.
A spokesperson for the Families for a Ceasefire group, said: "Our hope is to send a message of solidarity to Palestine, from Wales."
17 members of the Families for a Ceasefire group, both adults and children, headed to The Blorenge.
When asked why, the spokesperson said: "It feels like an important moment with the upcoming general election, the recent ICJ ruling and Israel’s invasion of Rafah.
"We want to show our support, call for a UK arms embargo and reiterate the need for an immediate ceasefire."
The families spelled out "AM BYTH" on The Blorenge, which translates to "long live" or "forever" in Welsh.
Watch the video created by the group, below.
