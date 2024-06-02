A ROAD in South Wales was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with what they deemed 'a serious crash'.
A large police presence was at the scene of a serious crash on the A4050 Colcot Road in Barry around 1.29pm on Sunday, June 2.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said this of the incident: "The RTC involved one vehicle with one occupant and they’ve been taken to hospital for medical treatment."
"The road is expected to be opening soon."
The force did not mention what the vehicle crashed into, if there were any other injuries, or whether the crash was life-changing for the occupant.
Colcot Road, from Woodham Park to Whitewell Road, was reopened after the closure in both directions at around 3.47pm.
