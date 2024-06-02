McClure is arguably one of the biggest British TV stars from recent years starring in the likes of BBC's Line of Duty (DI Kate Fleming), ITV's Trigger Point (Lana Washington) and most recently as Emma Averill in Paramount+ series Insomnia.

The 41-year-old actress married Welsh producer Jonny Owen in her home city of Nottingham last year in what she described as the "best day ever”.

Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen got married in 2023. (Image: PA)

But although the pair now reside in Nottingham, Owen original comes from the south Wales town Merthyr Tydfil.

Vicky McClure reveals why she "loves" Merthyr Tydfil so much

McClure and Owen appeared on Lucy Owen's BBC Radio Wales show recently, along with Dr Michael Mosley.

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure says she loves Merthyr Tydfil ♥



The English actress expresses her affection for husband Jonny Owen’s south Wales valleys hometown



'There was just this community that I feel sometimes gets lost,' she says



Read more: https://t.co/74D6zxLCf5 pic.twitter.com/mzP9o4BAyl — BBC Wales News (@BBCWalesNews) June 2, 2024

The pair shared some of their experiences in Owen's home town of Merthyr Tydfil with McClure declaring her love for the south Wales town.

The Trigger Point actress said: "I love Merthyr so much."

"When I got to Merthyr for the first time, I can't tell you, I loved it.

"It was like people left their doors unlocked, there was just this community that I feel like, you know, sometimes gets lost because of the modern day."

McClure also shared a story about ordering a Chinese in the Red Lion.

RECOMMENDED READING:

She recounted: "We went to the Red Lion, Heolgerrig, and then his dad came in and shouted through the bar: 'I'm doing the Chinese order, what do you want?'

"And I was just like, I'm shouting over, 'Alright Bri, I'll have egg fried rice, sweet and sour'.

"Everyone was looking at me and I'm like, this is so funny, I love it."