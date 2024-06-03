Gwent Police have shared an appeal for help from North Yorkshire Police to find 15-year-old Leyland who they believe has links to Blaenau Gwent and may have travelled to the area.

According to North Yorkshire Police, Leyland was last seen in the Masham area.

It is believed he may have travelled out of the area on foot, public transport or by asking for a lift.

Police are asking for information, and say that if you think you may have seen him to call on 101 select option one and quote reference number NYP31052024-0456.