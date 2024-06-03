Named among 23 streets in Wales to have won a big money prize, each resident from the streets has won £1,000.

Joining streets in Cardiff, Powys, Neath Port Talbot and Swansea, five streets in Gwent, including two in Caerphilly, won in a prize draw from May 4 - May 31.

These are:

NP12 1GP - (Chepstow Close, Blackwood, Caerphilly) - £1,000

NP44 5SG (Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran) - £1,000

NP15 1QG (Rumble Street, Usk, Monmouthshire) - £1,000

NP19 9HX (Handel Close, Newport) - £1,000

CF82 6UAW (Swallowfield Drive, Hengoed, Caerphilly) - £1,000

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

Plus on Saturdays and Sundays players in winning postcodes bag £30,000-plus each. Every month players in one postcode area share more than £3m.

You can buy tickets and read more about the People's Postcode Lottery on its official website here.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".

As it stands, more than £1.3 billion has been raised for charitable causes across the world.

According to the official website, around £18.2 million stands to be won in their July draws.

