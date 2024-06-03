HSBC is set to return to Blackwood tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 4, in a pop-up centre in the town's council offices.

The original branch of HSBC in Blackwood closed in July 2023, one of 100 branches that have closed over the past year.

The bank said that "declining bank usage" was its main reason for closing the branch, with usage by regular customers falling by 65 per cent in the last five years and a 50 per cent reduction in footfall.

HSBC also said nine in ten customers now do their banking over the internet or telephone, with 99 per cent of cash withdrawals made at an ATM.

Anyone with an account at this branch had their accounts automatically moved to the Caerphilly branch on Cardiff Road.

In recent years, HSBC has closed branches across Caerphilly County Borough, such as in Bargoed, Newbridge and Risca.

However, the company is now set to return to Blackwood in a pop-up which will be located at the town council offices, known as the community hub, at 130-132 High Street, Off Gravel Lane, Blackwood.

According to the official poster from HSBC, shared on Facebook by Blackwood Town Council, the team will be available every first Tuesday of the month, starting tomorrow, from 10am to 3pm.

The advisors will be available to assist customers with a range of banking enquiries, including:

their products and services

registering for online and mobile banking

resetting digital banking logins

reducing the risk of fraud

accessing all banking facilities

Other big banking companies have also closed or announced planned closures for their branches across Gwent in the last year, including Barclays, TSB, Lloyds and Halifax.

Many of these closures have been met with condemnation from councils, businesses and residents alike.