According to a public notice from Caerphilly County Borough Council, vehicles will not be allowed to drive on Station Road in Bargoed on the northbound carriageway from the junction with Bargoed Station car park to A469 Factory Road, for a total of 320 metres.

The closure has been put in place in accordance with the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 which says that notice must be given in "no less than seven days" of an order that will affect the flow of traffic.

The closure is to allow urgent tree maintenance works to be carried out on the road, and has been requested by ERH Communications Limited.

The proposed closure is expected to commence on Saturday, June 8, with the works expected to have been completed by Friday, June 14.

However, the order does enable the council to keep the road closed for a period of up to 18 months, if required for the works.

The road will not be closed for 24 hours each day during the works, with set times for each day. During the weekend, the road will be closed from 8am to 6pm both days.

During the week, the road will be closed from 9pm each evening until 5.30am the following morning.

This will remain in place until the evening of Thursday, June 13, with the works expected to be complete by this time and the road reopened on Friday, June 14.

Access for emergency vehicles, residents and pedestrians will be maintained throughout the closure.

Alternative routes for cars and other vehicles will be available on Bridge Street, Bedwelty Road, Commercial Street, Commercial Street Link Road and Angel Way.

HGV vehicles should follow diversions routes of Angel Way, Commercial Street Link Road, Cwmsyfiog Road, White Rose Way, James Street, High Street, Graig Rhymney, Southend Terrace, Waterloo Terrace, Merchant Street, Pontlotttyn Link Road and Carno Street.

HGVs should then return via the diversion routes of Pontlottyn Link Road, Merchant Street, Waterloo Terrace, Southend Terrace, High Street, Graig Rhymney, Pleasant View, an unnamed road from Gwaelodybrithdir Cemetery to Coedcae and Factory Road.

Further details can be found by emailing phil@itertek.uk or calling 0203 950 5651.