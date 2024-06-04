EMMA CAMPBELL, 33, of Fort View, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £696 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A466 at Chepstow Racecourse on November 7, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

AARAN LEE JONES, 36, of High Street, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood must pay £664 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without due care and attention on Bridge Street, Newbridge on November 9, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MORE NEWS: Man threatened wife with meat cleaver after she cheated with his brother

GABRIELLE RACHAEL PRICE, 32, of Clos Coed Duon, Blackwood must pay £802 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 3, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DOROTHY RICE, 77, of Victor Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 75mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 3, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

OLIVIA MAY BARNETT, 24, of Cas Troggy, Caldicot must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Newport on November 5, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KAREN GODDEN, 45, of Tregarn Road, Langstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NIALL O'DONNELL, 25, of Buttercup Close, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted speeding in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JARDHEL GARCIA, 28, of Drake Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Glasllwch Crescent on November 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARY GILES, 63, of Wedgewood Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on November 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW MILLER, 57, of Church Road, Lower Machen, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Malpas Road on November 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.