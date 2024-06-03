Liam Wall, 34, was wanted by police in connection with an affray in Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, at around 5.55pm on Tuesday, May 21.

He was now been found and arrested, having believed to have had connections to the Ebbw Vale and Cardiff areas.

Crimestoppers were offering a £1000 reward for information that would help police find him on Saturday.

Gwent Police confirmed he had been found and arrested via social media just before 10am on Monday, June 3.

However, they are still searching for 40-year-old Edress Kaid who they believe may also be able to help with their enquiries.

A statement added: "If you see him, please do not approach him - instead, call 999.

"Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaid can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400166460.

"You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."