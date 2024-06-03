Love Island returns for its 11th series on Monday (June 3) with Maya Jama back as host of the ITV reality dating show and Iain Stirling once again taking on the role of narrator.

The new summer series of Love Island will once again return to the "insta-worthy" villa in Mallorca.

The first 12 singles who will be entering the Love Island villa on Monday (June 3) have been revealed, so lets meet the two south Wales contestants - Nicole and Ciaran.

Meet the 2 Love Island contestants from South Wales

Nicole Samuel

Nicole is a 24-year-old from Aberdare hoping to find the right person to settle down with on Love Island. (Image: ITV)

From: Aberdare

Age: 24

Occupation: Accounts manager

Nicole is a 24-year-old from Aberdare who has been "enjoying single life and the attention of different boys" but is heading to the Love Island villa to find the right person to settle down with.

She said: "I’ve enjoyed being able to go on holiday with the girls and not having to worry about someone back home.

"All the girls are there texting in their room and I’m out till 4 in the morning living my best life.

"I just think it’s my time now I’ve hit 24 and I’m ready to settle down."

Nicole is sure to cause waves during her stint on Love Island predicting she will have "one of the biggest personalities in the Villa".

She also describes herself as "upfront" and "pretty out there", while her friends added she was also "cheeky, wild and really chatty".

Nicole won’t be letting any of the boys slip through her fingers 🤞#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/r8z8foPi6z — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 29, 2024

When asked what she was looking for a man, she said there was four things: "Tall, dark and handsome, it’s just that isn’t it? Let’s be honest!

"And a rugby player."

Ciaran Davies

Ciaran Davies is from Pencoed in South Wales and is looking for something series on Love Island 2024. (Image: ITV)

From: Pencoed

Age: 21

Occupation: Surveyor

Ciaran is a 21-year-old from Pencoed who is heading into the Love Island villa to find the right girl to start "something serious" with.

He is hoping to bring a "lot of energy, laughs and good vibes" to the villa in Mallorca.

Ciaran added: "I’m really friendly and approachable so I’ll definitely get on with all the guys and girls."

As for what makes him a catch - he said: "The height, beard and Welsh accent usually works a charm."

Other attributes he said the ladies might find attractive included being a good cook.

The Pencoed lad said he was still single because he is "selective" about who he speaks to and added that dating in the area was "hard" because "it’s small so everyone knows each other or is someone's ex".

Polite and well-mannered Ciaran is definitely the boy to take home to mum (just beware, he likes an older woman 😉) #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FzE3vrmbVk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 28, 2024

The three things Ciaran is looking for in a partner are looks, humour and loyalty.

He said: "Obviously looks but humour is a big thing for me, I’m a bit of a wind up so I want a girl who can give it back.

"Loyalty is another one for me, I think that’s the most important thing to look for in a relationship."

When does Love Island 2024 start?





Love Island will return to TV screens in the UK on Monday (June 3) at 9pm.

RECOMMENDED READING:

The first episode of the new 2024 series will air on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Love Island will then air each night (except Saturdays - Love Island: Unseen Bits will air on that day instead) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm for the remainder of the series.

Love Island 2024 starts on Monday (June 3) at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV and STV Player.