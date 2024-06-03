Swift's first performance as part of her Eras Tour in the UK will be in Edinburgh on Friday (June 7), before she heads to locations including Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

Ahead of her tour, Capital's Jordan North, Sian Welby and Chris Stark revealed on Monday (June 3) the station would be launching the UK's first ever radio station dedicated to a single singer, and that singer is Taylor Swift.

Once upon a time, the planets and the fates and the stars aligned… and ✨Capital (Taylor’s Version)✨ was born 🤩 To celebrate @TaylorSwift bringing ‘The Eras Tour’ to the UK, we’re playing Taylor’s biggest tracks 24/7 on our dedicated Swift music station - Listen now on… pic.twitter.com/dq1PNCybsW — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) June 3, 2024

Capital launches radio station dedicated to Taylor Swift

Capital are giving Swifties the chance to listen to their favourite artist all-day, every-day with the ‘UK’s No 1 Swift Music Station’, Capital (Taylor’s Version).

It’s the first time in the UK that a national DAB radio station has been dedicated to a single artist.

Capital (Taylor’s Version) will play Taylor’s top hits from her critically acclaimed albums including; 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Midnights and folklore.

The station will be bringing listeners all the latest on Taylor Swift as she tours across the UK and hearing from fans attending pre and post shows.

Capital managing editor, Brett Tobin said: “We were so excited to create this pop up radio station to celebrate Taylor Swift.

"It’s set to be a fan favourite, with not only the greatest songs, but top trivia and tour news.

"We’ll be on air until it’s So Long, London and we hope all the Swifties join us for the ultimate tour celebration!”

Capital (Taylor’s Version) is available across the UK on DAB digital radio, and on Global Player, the official Capital app, on your smart speaker (“play Capital Taylor’s Version”), iOS or Android device.