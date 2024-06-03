A new survey forms part of the local authority’s placemaking plan, which it says will “improve the way citizens and visitors to Caerphilly… live, work, and enjoy the town centre”.

Arms of the wider project include the recently-opened Ffos Caerffili container market in Cardiff Road, as well as the plans for a new bus and rail interchange on the site of the town’s existing stations.

Cadw, the Welsh Government’s heritage organisation, is funding a £10 million redevelopment of Caerphilly Castle’s exhibitions and visitor facilities.

And future regeneration plans also cover a new leisure centre for the town, apartments on the site of the former indoor market, and a proposal for an 80-bed hotel.

The council says the new public survey, which can be completed anonymously, will “guide future changes for the town”.

“We want to know what you think about getting around the town, as well as the things that make you proud of Caerphilly town centre and the things you think need to change for the better,” the council said in its introduction to the survey.

Issues put to the public include questions on the “best things” and “downsides” of living, working in, or visiting Caerphilly; as well as the suitability of different modes of transport in the town.

To complete the survey online in English, visit https://forms.office.com/e/A65RNGyTQz and to complete it in Welsh, visit https://forms.office.com/e/mCXKZKPiTZ

The survey closes on Friday June 14.