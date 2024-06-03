Shaun Walker, 30, was first recalled to prison in April, when he was alleged to have breached his licencing conditions.

Police warned the public not to approach Walker and to call 999 if he was seen.

Scrap metal dealer Walker was locked up for 12 years when he was a teenager after he was convicted of manslaughter following a trial.

He and another man were convicted of killing Barry Thomas in the Maindee area of Newport in 2013.

The victim was brutally attacked in a row over the sale of a moped.

Mr Thomas died in hospital of a catastrophic haemorrhage to the brain two days after the assault.

Walker's sentence was made up of eight years in a young offenders institution and four out on licence.

Walker has previously claimed that this prison recall is "for nothing" by commenting on a social media post about his recall in early April.

He said the claims around his recall are unfounded and, while taking responsibility for his conviction, said he has regretted the crime "ever since".

Speaking to the Argus on April 10, he claimed that the recall was the result of a family argument and that he had done nothing wrong, not threatened anyone and "kept my nose clean".

Despite this protest, Gwent Police had maintained that their original recall stood, and this has now resulted in Walker's arrest.

Gwent Police confirmed the news on social media at 11.15am on Monday, June 3.