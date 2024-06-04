Craig Edwards triggered a suspended prison sentence when he walked out of the DIY store on Newport’s Corporation Road store with them on Wednesday, May 29.

The defendant had been handed a six-month custodial term suspended for 12 months last December for theft, fraud and failing to surrender.

That sentence was activated at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Edwards, 39, of Harlequin Drive, Newport was locked up for six months after he pleaded guilty to the theft of the garden strimmers.

He was ordered to pay compensation to B&Q.