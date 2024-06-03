Kyle Phillips, 16, was last seen leaving an address in Caerphilly at around 5.25pm on Friday, May 31.

Gwent Police confirmed he had been found just after noon on Monday, June 3, by posting on social media.

According to Gwent Police, 16-year-old Kyle was "believed to be wearing a grey/white vest top with the number "10" on the back, grey shorts and just wearing socks on his feet."

He was described as "slim but fair" in the missing person's appeal.

Officers had been growing concerned for his welfare, as he had been described as potentially not understanding that people are trying to help him.

Members of the public were asked not to approach him but to call 999, or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400178727 if he was spotted.