Dunelm, the UK’s leading homewares retailer, is opening a highly anticipated Pausa café within the Cwmbran store on Thursday, June 27, in response to demand from the local community.

Since Dunelm opened their Cwmbran store back in October 2023, customers have been flocking to the Cwmbran Community Support Group to express their desires for the homeware brand to open a Pausa café on the site.

The highly anticipated café will be opening its doors to the public at 9am, with the first 30 customers to set foot in it receiving an exclusive goody bag filled with tasty treats.

This exciting opening reflects Dunelm's commitment to listening to community feedback and enhancing the shopping experience.

Shoppers can now look forward to not only shopping for all their homeware needs, but also enjoying a coffee break and refuelling with a whole host of delicious treats from the Pausa café.

With everything from comforting jacket potatoes and soup, to satisfying sweet treats and cakes on the menu, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Sam Thomas, the Store Manager at Dunelm Cwmbran, added: You asked, we listened. We are thrilled to bring a Pausa café to our store, fulfilling the community's requests and providing a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy.”

Dunelm’s Pausa cafe menu offers a "Kids Eat Free" deal, all day every day, where with every £4 spent kids can enjoy a free mini meal deal that includes items such as cheese and tomato pizzas and delicious tomato penne pasta alongside snacks such as Babybels and gingerbread bears.

The cafe’s food will also be available via the popular Too Good To Go app, helping to reduce food waste whilst providing delicious food at low cost. Customers can get themselves a “magic bag” containing a range of hot and cold food from the Pausa cafe that hasn’t sold that day, for a fraction of the cost.