Wibli Wobli Nursery in Newport has officially opened the doors of its new home in Vaughan Court, Newport, after its original premises in the Wern Industrial Estate burned down in a tragic fire on January 14.

The team, led by owner Natasha Baker, have worked tirelessly over the past four months to prepare the new site for the parents and children who have been so "excited" to return to the nursery.

During an official opening on Monday, June 3, Ms Baker gave an emotional speech to a large crowd of parents, press and professionals who had supported the "tight-knit family" of staff to enable them to return to the community.

Staff and guests gathered outside as Natasha made a speech at the opening (Image: NQ)She said: "It's been such a difficult few months, but now we are back and we are going to be bigger and better than before.

"We can now take up to 70 children, including babies, which we couldn't do before. We think this might be the only Welsh language childcare facility for children under two years old, and we are so proud of that.

"Your support means the world - and we truly know we wouldn't be here without all of you, so thank you so much."

The gathered parents were then invited into the new nursery to take a look around following a ceremonial ribbon cutting by Ms Baker and deputy manager Molly Necrews.

The nursery is now split into distinct rooms and sections to support children's development (Image: NQ)

The nursery is now split into a range of separate rooms and sections for each age group of children, with a specialist room for babies.

There are a range of toys and equipment for children to engage with and to help with their ongoing development, including train tracks, a craft area and a sandpit - something we were very jealous of!

Each room is designed to support children in different ways (Image: NQ)Outside is just as expertly crafted, with bikes, a play area and astro turf put down all within a fenced area to enable children to play safely while still exploring the great outdoors.

Owner Natasha told the Argus that the opening is "such a relief" after four months of work.

She added: "Seeing everyone so excited to come and join us just makes all the hard work worth it.

"We've been under a lot of stress over the past few months, so it's amazing to see it all paying off.

"It's always been a really tight-knit community of staff and parents at Wibli, so we knew how keen people were for our service to return, and we were to come back, so that has enabled us to turn something horrible into a positive."

The gardens have been decked out with toys and places for children to play safely outside (Image: NQ)Both Natasha and deputy manager Molly Necrews have big hopes for the future of Wibli Wobli, and believe it is just going to be "bigger and better" than before.

Natasha added: "What has been really great is when we first opened in Rogerstone, we didn't know if we could do it or what the reaction would be.

"But it's all been so lovely so we knew could replicate it, and that there's huge future potential. It's great that we now have that permanent home."

The team are planning to expand the brand with more branches in the future.

Sarah-Jane Smart, whose daughter Lila-Rae will be returning to Wibli Wobli when it opens today, was delighted at the new-look nursery and said her daughter had been missing it massively.

Sarah-Jane Smart's daughter Lila-Rae is really excited to return to Wibli Wobli (Image: NQ)

She said: "Lila is really excited to come back, and much of that is her relationships with the team.

"She was so distraught at the fire, even worrying about it when we play at home now.

"I had to tell her not to worry, but she was still desperate to see everyone again, and kept asking me when she could see Molly."

Ms Smart added that it would be "wonderful" for her daughter to return to where she is happy.

Wibli Wobli Nursery is now open at Oak House, Vaughan Court, Newport, NP10 8BD, and is open five days a week from 7.30am-6pm.

To find out more you can visit them on Facebook or email molly@wibliwobli.co.uk.