Fathers may be the hardest people to buy gifts for, but shopping for them doesn't have to be. Here is a list to make your shopping trip easy, which can all be bought from the Kingsway Shopping Centre.

Welsh food or drink

A Welsh shop serving locally-produced food and drink which has only been open for a matter of months, Secrets of Cymru offers a range of items including Castle Farm eggs, jams and preserves, chilli sauces, crackers, and even teas and teapots.

Mike Colcombe, director of M&M Beverages Ltd who co-owns Secrets of Cymru, said: "These are our current offers, most of which will expire on 13th June apart from the ciders."

Caws Cenarth Cheese and Tregroes Crackers - £9 (expires on the Wednesday, June 13)

Radnor Splash and a Chocolate Tregroes Waffle - £2 (expires on the Wednesday, June 13)

Radnor Splash and Toffee Waffles - £2.75 (expires on the Wednesday, June 13)

Radnor Splash and Chocolate Chip Cookies - £2.50 (expires on the Wednesday, June 13)

3 Astringer Ciders for £11.50 (offer expiry TBC)

Secrets of Cymru can even do a hamper gift, neatly tied with a ribbon, to make the day even more special.

Perfume

If your loved one enjoys getting new scents, the pop-up stall in the Kingsway Centre will offer incredible smelling roller bottles of perfume as well as the traditional spray bottles.

Two roller balls of perfume will set you back just £10 and can easily be added to a hamper, gift bag or gift basket.

Full size perfumes can also be bought at Savers and Bodycare.

Decorations

If your father is the creative type and loves technology, the mobile phone accessory stall near the Sainsburys entrance in Kingsway Centre has a design for every dad.

If your father has a budding arts collection, why not treat him to something in Euro Gallery? Art from Euro Gallery is also displayed in shops such as Cosy Living and Secrets of Cymru.

One for mum

While it may be time to treat dad, you can always treat mum too with a salon experience at Glamour Forever, to pamper her for all of the hard work she does.

It could be as simple as getting her eyebrows threaded here by the experts, or getting her hair and nails done.

The possibilities are endless at the salon and a consultation can be done to ease any worries.