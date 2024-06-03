Highs of up to 20 degrees and lows of 12 degrees will dominate the skies of Newport and parts of Gwent on Monday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 4.

For Monday, June 3, the Met Office said that Wales will experience "a cloudy and damp start in places, with some patchy drizzle, mainly on hills.

"Otherwise, largely dry with the cloud breaking up to give some bright or sunny spells during the afternoon. Feeling warm in the sunshine, with light winds. Maximum temperature 22 °C."

On Tuesday, June 4, the forecaster again predicts "A cloudy and damp start in places, otherwise, largely dry and bright at first.

"A band of cloud and rain, locally heavy, will sweep southeastwards during the afternoon. Feeling fresher. Maximum temperature 18 °C."

Laundry hanging on a washing line (Image: Canva)

So what time should you hang the laundry out to dry? Take a look at the hour-by-hour weather report for Newport on Monday and Tuesday, below.

Hour by hour weather for Newport - Monday

3pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, temperature 20 degrees;

The Met Office forecast for 3pm (Image: Met Office)

4pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, temperature 20 degrees;

5pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, temperature 20 degrees;

6pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, temperature 19 degrees;

7pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 18 degrees;

8pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 18 degrees;

9pm: 10 per cent chance of rain, 17 degrees;

10pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees;

11pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees.

Hour by hour weather for Newport - Tuesday

Midnight: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees;

1am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees;

2am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees;

3am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees;

4am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees;

5am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees;

6am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees;

7am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees;

8am: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees;

9am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 15 degrees;

10am: 10 per cent chance of rain, 16 degrees;

10am on Tuesday weather forecast (Image: Met Office)

11am: 50 per cent chance of light rain, 16 degrees.

12pm: 60 per cent chance of light rain, 15 degrees;

1pm: 50 per cent chance of light rain, 15 degrees;

2pm: 10 per cent chance of light rain, 15 degrees;

3pm: 10 per cent chance of light rain, 15 degrees;

4pm: 10 per cent chance of light rain, 15 degrees;

5pm: 10 per cent chance of light rain, 15 degrees;

6pm: 10 per cent chance of light rain, 15 degrees;

7pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees;

8pm: 40 per cent chance of light rain, 14 degrees;

9pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 14 degrees;

10pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees;

11pm: Less than 5 per cent chance of rain, 13 degrees

While The Met Office has said it will be warm with a low chance of rain for the rest of Monday, rainy spells between 11am until 1pm on Tuesday, June 4, could spell trouble for the laundry.