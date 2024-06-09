Saying that, The Argus has rounded up a list of places to take your friends and family while sticking to a budget.

Bragu Café

This restaurant may not have too many reviews on Google or TripAdvisor, but it is certainly a place to enjoy a reasonably-priced breakfast or brunch in Newport.

Bragu Café offers an Eggs Benedict Royale for £8.75, which is considerably cheaper than other places as well as their version of a Full English (known as The Maxi) for £8.95.

The café on Lower Dock Street also offers jacket potatoes, paninis, burgers and baguettes.

Bragu menu (Image: Newsquest)

Bragu menu (Image: Newsquest)

Chicken burger with chai (Image: Newsquest)

Desi Lite (Image: Newsquest)

Desi lite with hash brown (Image: Newsquest)

Address: 90 Lower Dock Street, Newport NP20 2AH

Price per person: Ranges from £5 - £15

Asaga Noodles

Located on Commercial Street in Newport, Asaga offers a mix of Asian-inspired food for both meat-eaters and vegetarians.

The menu includes rice, noodles, chips and a range of toppings.

A box meal will set you back around £6 depending on the size, so those feeling money-conscious can enjoy the meal in peace.

Asaga Newport (Image: LDRS)

Asaga store in Cwmbran (Image: Cwmbran Centre)

Address: 154 Commercial Street, Newport NP20 1JQ Wales

Price per person: Depends on the toppings but can set you back from £6

Pizza La Rosa

The priciest option of the three but packs a punch, Pizza La Rosa on Corporation Road, offers deals from Monday to Wednesday on pizzas.

The pizza experts also offer calzones, burgers, wraps and desserts to satisfy your cravings.

The shop does give dine-in options with a few tables.

Garlic and cheese calzone (Image: Newsquest)

Chicken burger and chips (Image: Newsquest)

Address: 165 Corporation Road, Newport, NP19 0BJ

Price per person: Pizza £7.50 - £13.50 (depends on size) or £8.60 for a double burger meal