WITH a rise in living costs, it can be tough to find restaurants to visit that don't come with a hefty price tag.
Saying that, The Argus has rounded up a list of places to take your friends and family while sticking to a budget.
Bragu Café
This restaurant may not have too many reviews on Google or TripAdvisor, but it is certainly a place to enjoy a reasonably-priced breakfast or brunch in Newport.
Bragu Café offers an Eggs Benedict Royale for £8.75, which is considerably cheaper than other places as well as their version of a Full English (known as The Maxi) for £8.95.
The café on Lower Dock Street also offers jacket potatoes, paninis, burgers and baguettes.
Address: 90 Lower Dock Street, Newport NP20 2AH
Price per person: Ranges from £5 - £15
Asaga Noodles
Located on Commercial Street in Newport, Asaga offers a mix of Asian-inspired food for both meat-eaters and vegetarians.
The menu includes rice, noodles, chips and a range of toppings.
A box meal will set you back around £6 depending on the size, so those feeling money-conscious can enjoy the meal in peace.
Address: 154 Commercial Street, Newport NP20 1JQ Wales
Price per person: Depends on the toppings but can set you back from £6
Pizza La Rosa
The priciest option of the three but packs a punch, Pizza La Rosa on Corporation Road, offers deals from Monday to Wednesday on pizzas.
The pizza experts also offer calzones, burgers, wraps and desserts to satisfy your cravings.
The shop does give dine-in options with a few tables.
Address: 165 Corporation Road, Newport, NP19 0BJ
Price per person: Pizza £7.50 - £13.50 (depends on size) or £8.60 for a double burger meal
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here