It's not long now until global pop superstar Taylor Swift, and special guests Paramore, take to the stage in Cardiff as part of her Eras Tour.

The tour has already broken records all around the world including becoming the highest-grossing music tour ever, according to Guinness World Records.

Swift has already taken her Eras Tour to the likes of the US, Australia and Spain and now it's the UK's turn.

Swift will perform in venues across the UK including Wembley Stadium, London; Anfield Stadium, Liverpool; and Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

She will also bring her Eras Tour show to Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Tuesday, June 18.

Parking for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Principality Stadium

For those planning on driving to the Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Principality Stadium, there are a number of parking options available.

Parking options within the Cardiff city centre include:

North Road Car Parks (open 24 hours)

St David’s Shopping Centre (closes at 8pm)

John Lewis (closes at 12.05am)

Capitol Shopping Centre (closes at midnight)

NCP - Adam Street, Dumfries Place and Greyfriars Road (open 24 hours)

There are more parking options available a little further out, according to Principality Parking, at:

Llandaff Rugby Club, The Old Mill, Western Ave, Cardiff, CF5 2AZ (sold out)

Canton Rugby Club, Lawrenny Avenue, Cardiff, CF11 8BR (sold out)

Ysgol Pwll Coch, Lawrenny Avenue, Cardiff, CF11 8BR (sold out)

St Peter’s Rugby Club, The Harlequins Playing Fields, Minster Rd, Cardiff, CF23 5AS

Although the first three options are already sold out, you can still book your spot at the St Peter’s Rugby Club by heading to the Principality Parking website.

For those that don't mind a 25-minute walk, there is also parking available at Gôl Centres on Lawrenny Avenue, Cardiff, CF11 8BR.

There are usually a number of parking options available close to Principality Stadium through JustPark.

However, due to the popularity of Swift's Eras Tour, the ones closest to the stadium are already sold out.

There are some parking spaces still left (at the time of publication) at various venues in Cardiff on the JustPark website, with the closest a 14-minute walk from the venue (for £49).

