Police have launched an appeal to find Adam Edwards, 34, who was last seen in the Rogerstone area on Friday, March 8.

Gwent Police said: "he was captured on camera driving in the Dover area on Wednesday 13 March in a white Hyundai i10 with the licence plate HK67RLZ, although it is not known if Adam is still in possession of this car."

Mr Edwards has been described by the police force as "around six foot tall, has several facial tattoos and long ginger hair and a ginger beard."

Adam Edwards is urged to get in contact with Gwent Police.

Those with more information on his whereabouts are asked to call 101 or send the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400166011.