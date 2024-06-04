Debbie Tuhey, 58, won a ‘life-changing’ sum of money after her dad, Terry's, postcode was drawn as the winner of a £3.2million prize, divided with three other neighbours on Saturday, June 1.

Ms Tuhey, from Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan, said: "Oh my God! It’s unbelievable. I can go to Graceland for my 60th!

People’s Postcode Lottery (Image: Omnibus)

“I don’t win anything at all. I can’t believe it. It’s going to be life-changing.”

Although Debbie Tuhey lives in another location with her husband Keith, she continued playing with her dad Terry’s postcode and managed to double her prize by playing with two tickets while every ticket was worth £320,000.

The estate agent won £640,000, which she hopes to use to plan the holiday of a lifetime to the USA, where she’ll visit the home of musician, Elvis Presley.

People’s Postcode Lottery (Image: People’s Postcode Lottery)

Debbie's husband Keith, 66, said: “Debbie has been playing with this postcode for years and kept doing it even when we moved out. I then started playing at our home in Penarth Heights, hoping one day we’d win.”

Debbie found out she was well over half-a-million pounds richer when Keith phoned her to say she better come home quickly.

Mr Tuhey, said: “I think our lives have just changed forever. The whole day feels like a dream. This doesn’t happen to us; you couldn’t write this sort of thing.”

Debbie and Keith Tuhey (Image: Omnibus)

Debbie Tuhey had a phone call from Postcode Lottery earlier in the week saying she had won at least £2k but she didn’t expect to win more than that.

She added: “Then to get the first cheque was incredible but to get two. I couldn’t speak, I’m still in shock.”

Keith said: “To watch her joy was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. Even now I’m running it back in my head.”

Debbie and Keith Tuhey (Image: People’s Postcode Lottery)

The winner, Debbie, said that while they could do almost anything with the money, she wants "to do Graceland for my 60th next year - and I can do it all business class and everything."

How it works

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £12 a month to play and the company said "there are guaranteed winners every day".

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A spokesperson for the People's Postcode Lottery said "Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.3billion for thousands of charities and local good causes."

The lottery manager added: "Prizes include ‘Millionaire Street’ - a £1 million prize every Saturday - £30,000 on Sundays and a multi-million-pound prize is won each month.

"This prize was promoted on behalf of Postcode Support Trust."

Full winning postcode – CF64 3PY

4 winners

1 x £640,000 (two tickets)

3 x £320,000 (one ticket)

Sector winning postcode – CF64 3

525 winners

1 x £10,524 (four tickets)

8 x £7,893 (three tickets)

63 x £5,262 (two tickets)

452 x £2,631 (one ticket)

Total winners: 529

Those wishing to find out more can visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk

Disclaimer

The People's Postcode Lottery is a form of gambling. While some individuals gamble within their means, gambling can become a problem for others.

Read through the guidance found on the People's Postcode Lottery here, to make responsible choices.