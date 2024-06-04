Vueling announced that they will add extra flights to Malaga in September and October due to increased demand.

The Spanish airline already has regular flights to Malaga and Alicante. But now they have announced they are increasing those flights to three weekly flights.

Flights to Alicante will now fly from Cardiff on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while flights extra flights to Malaga will run on a Wednesday and Saturday.

Cardiff Airport also announced that winter flights are now on sale to Alicante until March 2025.

This comes after the airport won a new route to Iceland that offers connecting flights to New York, Washington and Toronto.

Icelandic low cost carriers PLAY will run flights between Cardiff Airport and Keflavik Airport in Reykjavik starting from October 10.

Direct flights to and from Cardiff to Iceland will run between the two countries until November 20.

The airline will operate two flights a week for a six-week duration to coincide with school holidays in Wales.

However, flights will adjust to Thursdays and Sundays during the initial week and Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the last week to accommodate two UEFA Nations League matches between Iceland vs Wales.