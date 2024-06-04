The Caerphilly south’s neighbourhood policing team carried out a warrant at a house in Lansbury Park at around 7.40am on Monday, June 3, where they found cannabis, mobile phones and tools used in the drugs production process after a tip-off from members of the public.

Sgt Emilie Hughes of the policing team, said: “Every piece of information we receive from the public helps us plan and execute warrants like this morning’s.

“We’ve acted quickly, searched the address and seized class-B drugs, mobile phones and paraphernalia used to produce drugs.

“These phones and the drugs seized are due to be examined as our enquiries continue.

“If you have any information about drug offences in our communities, no matter how small you may think the details may be, please get in touch. We will act on it, continue to carry out warrants like today’s and remove drugs from our streets.”

Anyone with information on drug offences in Gwent is asked to call 101, or direct message the force via social media.

Members of the public can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.