Road closed as emergency services deal with incident

Live

A472 near Tredomen Caerphilly closed due to crash

Emergency
Caerphilly
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A road in Caerphilly has been closed off due to a crash
  • Emergency services are at the scene
  • Diversions are in place which could cause delays, with motorists told to avoid the area if possible

