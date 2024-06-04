South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Police incident closes one lane and causing 40 minute delays

Incident closes one lane on A470 towards Nantgarw

Traffic
By Sallie Phillips

  • One lane is closed on the A470 southbound towards Nantgarw
  • An incident is taking place with heavy traffic in the area
  • The lane is closed between Nantgarw and Taffs Well

