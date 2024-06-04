Police incident closes one lane and causing 40 minute delays

Live Incident closes one lane on A470 towards Nantgarw Traffic By Sallie Phillips Share One lane is closed on the A470 southbound towards Nantgarw An incident is taking place with heavy traffic in the area The lane is closed between Nantgarw and Taffs Well Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
