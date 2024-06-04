Rory, a 14-year-old, has been reported as missing from his home in Bridgend.

Gwent Police have shared South Wales Police's original post as Rory is believed to have links to Newport.

He is described as being of slim build with dark blonde shaved hair.

He was last wearing a black and grey jacket, black bottoms and black Nike shoes.

Members of the public are asked to contact the police if they have any information on Rory's whereabouts.

The police force can be contacted via the details below, quoting ref: 2400179040:

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Online https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Email swp101@south-wales.police.uk or call 101