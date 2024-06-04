Three members of Gwent Police's Torfaen neighbourhood policing team were called to reports of anti-social behaviour and dangerous swimming at Pant Yr Eos reservoir.

During their response, a male was stop searched and a quantity of cannabis found and seized.

Members of the public at the reservoir were also advised of the dangers of swimming in cold water and given steps to ensure their safety while on site.

The response was recorded in a social media post shared to the Gwent Police Torfaen Officers' X, formerly Twitter, account just after 5.30pm on Monday afternoon.