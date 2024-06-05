SAVANNAH BROGAN, 27, of Coverack Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ZOHAR ALI, 27, of Ruperra Street, Newport must pay £532 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A48 SDR on November 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DALE BENNETT, 56, of Leechpool Holdings, Portskewett, Monmouthshire must pay £245 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possessing/having custody of a fighting dog – an XL Bully – on April 8.

TAYLOR BARNES, 22, of Tan y Bryn, Senghenydd, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £250 compensation after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker – PC Craig Williams – and two counts of criminal damage on February 13.

MICHELLE EVANS, 54, of Somerton Park, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 3, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

FAIROAK HOMES LTD, Isca Road, Caerleon, Newport must pay £1,016 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

ROBERT HODGES, 34, of Aust Crescent, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Newport on November 5, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROYSTON TERENCE MORGAN, 42, of Broad Mead Park, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Itchen Road on November 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.