Suzy and Gitana, both females and aged 40 and 44 respectively, arrived from Belgium's Pairi Daiza Zoo on May 29.

They have doubled the size of the herd, joining 32-year-old female Five, and 23-year-old bull elephant Coco.

West Midlands Safari Park has added two elephants to its herd (Image: West Midlands Safari Park)

Head keeper of elephants, Andy Plumb, said: "After nearly a year in planning, all of the elephant keeping team are delighted with the safe arrival of Suzy and Gitana, which has doubled our herd numbers overnight.

"The reaction of Coco and Five has been a joy to see, as forming friendships with other individuals is a very important part of their social life.

"We are very excited to see how the new herd develops."

Since their arrival, Suzy and Gitana have warmed to their new home.

The duo was seen exploring the area which features outdoor pools, mud wallows, dust baths and indoor sand beds.

As a member of the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums, West Midlands Safari Park adheres to the highest standards in the world when caring for elephants.

Veterinarian at Pairi Daiza, Alicia Quiévy, said: “We are saddened to say goodbye to our magnificent elephants, whom we have cherished for so many years and with whom we have shared so much love.

"We are confident that West Midlands Safari Park will take excellent care of them, with the development of their new facility being more suitable for these older females.”

African elephants face an uncertain future, with wild populations declining due to poaching and loss of habitat.

Because of this, they are listed as ‘endangered’ by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

West Midlands Safari Park is partnered with and annually donates to the charity Tusk, which supports on the ground conservation through the Mali Elephant Project, which protects a unique population of 550 sub-desert elephants.

The park hopes that Suzy and Gitana’s arrival will help them to continue to educate visitors about the species and will inspire the next generation of conservationists.