The congested traffic was caused by a single lane closure as police dealt with a motorist having a "medical emergency".

The road was first reported as closed by Traffic Wales South just after 7.30am, and the single lane had been reopened with the incident resolved by 8.25am.

During the closure, which was attended by both police officers and colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service, drivers were faced with long tailbacks towards Treforest.

South Wales Police confirmed that one lane was closed due to a motorist suffering "a medical emergency".

The statement provided to the Argus said: "We were called at 6.55 this morning concerning a motorist who was suffering a medial emergency.

"Police and ambulance attended.

"One lane was closed between the Nantgarw and Taffs Wells junctions while the incident was dealt with.

"Both lanes had reopened by 8.25am."

Delays quickly reduced and the related congestion had eased by just after 10am.