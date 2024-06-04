Two adult boars and at least 13 piglets were captured causing a roadblock in the Forest of Dean.

The population of feral boars in the area has swelled in recent years - with some even learning when bin day is so they can ransack resident's rubbish.

Mike Powell, from Lydney, Glos., was driving through Viney Hill with his daughter last Tuesday (28 May) when they saw the boars.

Mike said: "Seeing boar isn’t unusual, in fact I see them most days when walking my dogs - but seeing this number of juvenile boar together was something I’d not seen before."

Wild boars spotted in the Forest of Dean (Image: NQ staff)

According to Forestry England, the Forest of Dean is an "ideal habitat for feral wild boar".

In the video, one adult boar can be seen leading the group of piglets, with the other rounding them up in the middle until they all crossed the road safely.

Mike, who spends most of his free time in the Severn estuary trying to keep knowledge of its heritage fisheries alive, shared the video across his X page @severnpiscator.

He said: "It certainly is not a great spot for them but thankfully a very slow section of road."

Wild boars spotted in the Forest of Dean (Image: SWNS)

Wild boar can stand up to 80cm at the shoulder and they normally weigh between 60–100kg.

Piglets are a lighter ginger-brown, with stripes on their coat for camouflage.

