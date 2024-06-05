Gavin Morris, 35, from Cwmbran is accused of sexually touching the complainant in the town on April 25.

The defendant, of Oaksford, Coed Eva is set to face a jury on October 21 with the case expected to last three days.

Morris was remanded in custody after he appeared before Judge Eugene Egan at Newport Crown Court.

He was represented by Heath Edwards and the prosecution by Martha Smith-Higgins.