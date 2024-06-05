A MAN is due to go on trial later this year after he pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 13-year-old schoolgirl.
Gavin Morris, 35, from Cwmbran is accused of sexually touching the complainant in the town on April 25.
The defendant, of Oaksford, Coed Eva is set to face a jury on October 21 with the case expected to last three days.
Morris was remanded in custody after he appeared before Judge Eugene Egan at Newport Crown Court.
MORE NEWS: Shoplifter jailed after stealing two garden strimmers worth £360
He was represented by Heath Edwards and the prosecution by Martha Smith-Higgins.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article