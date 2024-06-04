The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said its analysis of learning disability nurses training to work in England’s health and care services revealed that large swathes of the country have “shockingly few” staff planning to enter the workforce in the years to come.

The study of official data showed a 36 per cent drop in acceptances to learning disability nursing courses between 2015 and 2023, while only 2 per cent of all nursing course acceptances were for learning disability courses last year, according to the RCN.

The picture was worse in some regions, with just 10 acceptances to learning disability nursing courses in the South West and East of England and five in the South East last year, according to the RCN.

At its annual congress in Newport, South Wales, it published a report which said there has been a “staggering” drop of 44 per cent in the number of learning disability nurses in the NHS in England since records began in 2009.

Learning disability nurses are often crucial in ensuring people with a learning disability get the support they need to live healthier and more independent lives, said the RCN, adding that people with a learning disability are being “forgotten”.

RCN professional lead for learning disability nursing Jonathan Beebee said: “These figures are highly alarming. For decades the number of learning disability nurses has been decreasing – and now we’re seeing large sections of the country where there is the future prospect of no specialist nurse support for miles and miles.

“It is damning of the way people with a learning disability are being forgotten.

“The number of learning disability nurses has lowered to unacceptable levels – and we are even hearing about universities closing their courses. This dearth of support for one of society’s most marginalised groups is appalling.

“This must be a priority for any new government as we enter an election. People with a learning disability deserve skilled support – and the role of learning disability nurses is crucial to achieving this.”