Sophie Shuttleworth, 32, a graphic designer and illustrator from Newport, became wheelchair-bound after suffering from meningitis in 2022, which left her in a coma for days.

Now that she is reliant on her wheelchair to get around, Miss Shuttleworth has had a number of issues with Veezu Taxis who currently operate Newport's taxi services, calling their policy "disgraceful" and saying it is "denying" the disabled their freedom.

Miss Shuttleworth says Veezu's policy is disgraceful and should be changed (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)She claims there have been "numerous occasions" in recent years where she has been refused a taxi or let down at the last minute because the company are unable to provide a wheelchair accessible vehicle for her, despite pre-booking.

The first incident happened on December 4, 2022, when she attempted to book a round trip to the hospital, only to be let down on the day because no drivers were available.

After contacting Veezu directly on December 14, she was told that the company only have a "limited number" of wheelchair accessible vehicles and as all drivers are self-employed, ensuring the availability of such a vehicle is not always possible.

She was told the company "don't have the resources" available to provide transport over the holidays.

A similar situation occurred in July 2023, when she tried to book a taxi to and from the hospital.

Miss Shuttleworth has been in a wheelchair since 2022 (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)She feels people like her are "being discriminated against for being disabled" as when the hospital calls for a taxi, an accessible one is guaranteed to turn up, but when she tries to personally book, it is refused, with the reason about "limited availability" given.

She said: "It is an absolute joke and we are being discriminated against for being disabled.

"The excuse of the legislation having to be changed in Welsh government before anything changes means we have to change the legislation as not even the council have control over it as they are 'self employed' so they are able to pick and choose what jobs they do.

"It's not fair as I'm now unable to go out via taxi on my own as I live in fear that I won't be able to get home."

She has previously written to both Veezu and Newport Council who told her the company policy is correct and will not change until Welsh Government legislation around companies requiring taxi companies to have a certain number of wheelchair-accessible vehicles is passed.

Miss Shutleworth, now a graphic designer and illustrator, believes it is time for the legislation to be updated and stop denying disabled people their freedom (Image: Sophie Shuttleworth)In response to the Argus, a Newport Council spokesperson confirmed a complaint had been received about accessible taxi services, and added that they had supported a recent government proposal to change the legislation around accessibility in private hire vehicles.

They continued: "All hackney carriages, which can be hailed from a rank or on the street, operating in Newport have been required to be wheelchair accessible since 2007 but, in common with other councils, we cannot apply this requirement to private hire vehicles."

Veezu admitted there was a shortage of drivers with wheelchair-accessible vehicles but said that their policy still stands at the moment.

The spokesperson said: “We currently do not take advance bookings for wheelchair accessible vehicles because it is impossible to guarantee that those vehicle types are available at the requested time.

"As a licensed private-hire operator, we cannot predict when Driver Partners are available because they are self-employed individuals, and as such are free to choose when, and if they take journeys.

“To avoid greater disappointment and inconvenience for passengers, we therefore ask that bookings for wheelchair accessible vehicles are made 30 minutes before the journey is needed."