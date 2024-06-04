Gemma Vaughan, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, says there is already a queue of interest forming in the detached former taxi office booked for sale at auction this month.

Gemma said: "The possibilities, subject to planning, appear to be endless for this relatively unassuming pebble-dashed property. It currently comes with office area, customer waiting room and a very useful loo.

"Naturally, due to its former use, there are parking spaces outside. There are three, which could make it even more attractive to any new users.

"The office could offer scope for numerous alternative uses including, for example, as a hot food collection station or as a standalone take away, niche coffee station, a cafe, a bijou nail bar or even as a small office.

"Located in Heol Aneurin, in the Penyrheol area of Caerphilly, the former taxi office, which is listed with a guide price of £16,000-plus, is in an area offers various amenities and is within easy access of good road links to the A470 commuting to Cardiff and Merthyr Tydfil."

The former taxi office is among some ninety other properties which are being offered for sale at Paul Fosh Auctions which starts at 12 noon, on Tuesday, June 18 and ends from 5.30pm on Thursday, June 20.