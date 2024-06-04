Paula Attwood-Rees has been charged after police were called to an incident on the A472 road in Monkswood, near Usk at 5.25pm last Thursday, May 30.

The 59-year-old defendant faces the following allegations:

Wounding with intent

Attempted wounding with intent

Aggravated burglary with intent

Common assault of an emergency worker – a police constable

Possession of a Taser

Possession of a knife in a public place

Possession of a saw in a public place

Possession of a garden shovel in a public place

Causing criminal damage to an Audi TT car

Causing criminal damage to a Renault Captur SUV

Attwood-Rees, of Alexandra Terrace, Monkswood was remanded in custody.

She is due to appear in the crown court on June 28.