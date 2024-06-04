A WOMAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court accused of wounding with intent and a number of weapons offences.
Paula Attwood-Rees has been charged after police were called to an incident on the A472 road in Monkswood, near Usk at 5.25pm last Thursday, May 30.
The 59-year-old defendant faces the following allegations:
- Wounding with intent
- Attempted wounding with intent
- Aggravated burglary with intent
- Common assault of an emergency worker – a police constable
- Possession of a Taser
- Possession of a knife in a public place
- Possession of a saw in a public place
- Possession of a garden shovel in a public place
- Causing criminal damage to an Audi TT car
- Causing criminal damage to a Renault Captur SUV
Attwood-Rees, of Alexandra Terrace, Monkswood was remanded in custody.
She is due to appear in the crown court on June 28.
