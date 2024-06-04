A team of volunteers from charity Bowel Cancer UK are visiting Newport over three days this week to help raise awareness of a dangerous disease in bowel cancer.

The giant bowel in Newport has been attracting the attention of many shoppers (Image: NQ)Known as the 'Awareness Roadshow' and led by awareness programme manager Helen Whiteley, the group of volunteers are out and about across Newport to provide awareness and support to those who need it.

Helen said: "We want to help raise awareness of some of the key symptoms of bowel cancer. During research, we discovered that a lot of people in these areas are less aware of some of the symptoms and how they can get support or help themselves, such as with a home test.

"It's a dangerous cancer and it's really important that people know more about it, so that's what we hope to do."

The bowel has plenty of important information for people to discover (Image: NQ)Volunteer Carl Difford, a bowel cancer survivor himself, is part of the team.

He said: "When I was diagnosed, Bowel Cancer UK helped me so much to understand what was going on, and they have continued to support me since.

"I'm so proud to be able to be part of this team and help raise awareness after they did so much for me."

As part of their efforts, a giant inflatable bowel has been set up in Newport and curious visitors are being invited to take a guided tour through the tunnel to understand more about bowel cancer and its symptoms.

The tunnel offers plenty of important information on bowel cancer (Image: NQ)The team are visiting three locations across Newport across a three-day period, and will be available for questions and advice from 10am-4pm each day.

You can find out more about what they do and where they are going with their 'Awareness Roadshow' next by following them on social media such as Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, and their website.

What are the symptoms of bowel cancer?





There are a number of symptoms of bowel cancer. According to official documents from Bowel Cancer UK, these are:

Bleeding from your bottom

Blood in your poo

A change in how often you poo, or regularly having diarrhoea or constipation

Losing weight but you're not sure why

Feeling very tired all the time but unsure why

A pain or lump in your tummy

Bowel Cancer UK advises that if you have any of these symptoms, you should arrange to talk to your GP and ask about an at home test.

To find out more, you can visit their website: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/symptoms.