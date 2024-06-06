The elections are taking place in the Maple Avenue and Chepstow Castle wards with the Welsh Conservative and Welsh Labour parties standing candidates in each.

In the Maple Avenue ward the candidates are Keith Eric James Allen for the Welsh Conservatives and Olivia Lark Amphlett for Welsh Labour.

The candidates in the Chepstow Castle ward are Welsh Conservative Victoria Bedford and Welsh Labour’s Debra Elaine Wilkes.

Both elections take place on Thursday, June 20, and polls will be open to registered voters aged 16 and over and there is no need for photo ID to vote in council elections.