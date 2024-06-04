If you drop smoking related litter, you could be hit with a fixed penalty notice from your local council.

And it could get worse, as smokers have been warned failing to pay the notice attracts a maximum penalty of £2,500 and could result in a criminal record.

This is everything you need to know about the possible consequences of dropping your cigarette on the ground.

Can you be fined for dropping a cigarette?





Your local council can give you a fixed penalty notice for littering, including dropping cigarette butts, as it classes as an environmental offence.

Other offences include not cleaning up after your dog, putting up posters without permission (‘fly-posting’) and graffiti.

Guidance on the Government website explains: “You’ll get a ‘fixed penalty notice’ from your local council or another authority, for example, a national park.

“This will say which offence you’ve committed and the amount of the penalty you may be liable for.

“You’ll usually get the notice on the spot. In some cases you will get it by post after you committed the offence.

“You usually have to pay the penalty within 14 days. Follow the instructions on your notice.

“You might be prosecuted and have to pay more if you do not pay your penalty on time.”

Can you challenge a fine for dropping a cigarette?





Rules for challenging fixed penalty notices can vary by local authority.

If you are able to challenge a fixed penalty notice where you live, you will need to provide evidence that shows you should not have received the fine.

Guidance from the Government says: “If you do not agree that you committed the offence listed on the notice, you might be able to challenge the fixed penalty notice.

“Check with the authority that gave you the notice for information on whether you can challenge fixed penalties - their details will be on the notice.

“If you’re able to challenge the fixed penalty, you’ll need to provide evidence to the authority that sent you the fixed penalty notice to show why you should not receive the penalty.”